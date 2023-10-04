2.55-kg gold seized at Attari check-post

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 3

Officials of the Amritsar Customs deployed at Integrated Check Post (ICP), Attari, intercepted various passengers coming from Pakistan on foot through the Indo-Pakistan border and recovered 2.55 kg (24 Carat) gold worth Rs 1.52 crore in six different cases last week.

Gold in raw forms The gold was worn by various passengers in raw forms like in rings, broken kada and chain. The gold was seized as per provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

The officials said the recoveries were made on two different locations, including the Attari ICP and Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International Airport.

The officials recovered 2.55 kg of gold from the ICP, Attari, and 3.4 kg of gold worth Rs 1.95 crore from the international airport. A total of 5.95 kg of gold worth Rs 3.47 crore was recovered during the last week.

Investigation in the cases are underway.

