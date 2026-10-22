2.86L metric tonnes of paddy procured in Amritsar dist

Government agencies have procured around 2.86 lakh metric tonnes of paddy that arrived in the district’s grain markets, Deputy Commissioner Dalwinderjit Singh said on Wednesday.

He said 2,86,718 metric tonnes of paddy had arrived in the mandis till October 19, of which 2,86,612 metric tonnes had been procured. “Thus, 99.96 per cent of the paddy that arrived in the grain markets has been procured,” he added.

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Among the government agencies, Pungrain procured 1,41,615 metric tonnes of paddy, Markfed 75,232 metric tonnes, Punsup 40,170 metric tonnes and the Punjab State Warehousing Corporation 29,595 metric tonnes, the Deputy Commissioner said.

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Of the total procured paddy, 1,90,720 metric tonnes has been lifted. He said payments amounting to Rs 591.13 crore had been made to farmers till October 18, against the total payable amount of Rs 677.71 crore.

The DC appealed to farmers across the district to harvest paddy only after the crop had fully matured and to bring dry paddy to the mandis in accordance with the prescribed quality standards. He said the Centre had fixed the maximum permissible moisture content for paddy procurement at 17 per cent.