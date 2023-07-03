Rs 2.98-cr fraud case: Prime suspect arrested

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, July 2

The police have arrested a prime suspect in the Rs 2.98 crore fraud, identified as Satwinder Singh of Kapurthala. He was sent to judicial custody. Gharinda police had booked Satwinder and his father Makhan Singh for cheating in December 2021. Makhan Singh was still absconding, police said.

They allegedly had defrauded a local trader Rajan Bedi. Satwinder who runs his firm Nova Pharm at Tashkent in Uzbekistan, allegedly procured medicines worth Rs 2.98 crore from Bedi but did not make any payment to him.

DSP Parvesh Chopra said that the following the registration of a case, a look-out circular was issued against him. He said that after one and half years, he had landed at Delhi airport where he was arrested and brought to Amritsar on transit remand.

