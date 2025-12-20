2 aides of gangster Donny Bal held; arms, drugs, cash seized by Amritsar police

The Amritsar (Rural) police have arrested two operatives of a notorious gang led by foreign-based gangster Donny Bal and seized a cache of illegal arms, narcotics and cash from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Balwinder Singh and Bakshish Singh, both residents of Mehta area. Acting on specific intelligence inputs that the duo were carrying a consignment of weapons and drugs to supply to local gangsters, the police laid a naka and arrested the accused.

During the search, the police seized four foreign-made pistols, four magazines, 500 gm of heroin and Rs 24 lakh drug money from the accused. The police said that as per the preliminary probe the accused were in direct contact with Donny, who is currently operating from abroad. “On his directions, they were involved in supplying weapons and narcotics, besides executing criminal activities such as extortion and firing in the region,” the SSP said.

Investigations revealed that the arrested accused had earlier supplied large consignments of narcotics in Goindwal area of Tarn Taran district and in and around Bharariwal village in Amritsar. The police also suspect that the two may have been involved in supplying drugs inside the Tarn Taran and Amritsar Central jails.

The police have also seized three mobile phones from the accused, which have provided crucial leads. Investigators found that both were in constant touch with the gangster through various social media and internet-based platforms and were facilitating the supply of arms and drugs across the Majha region.

The raids were being conducted to arrest other members of the gang. He added that more recoveries of weapons and narcotics were likely in the coming days based on disclosures made by the accused.