2 Amritsar writers to attend literature festival in Lahore

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, February 14

City-based writer and poet Arvinder Chamak has been invited to Faiz Ahmed Faiz literature festival. The event will be held in Lahore later this month. Chamak, who is a poet as well as a writer, has been a part of the literary festival since 2019 and will be accompanied by another writer from the city, Bobby Sachdeva.

This year, Chamak will participate in two events, including a dialogue titled [email protected] “The festival features some of the most revered and celebrated names of literary world from India and Pakistan. The session on [email protected] will focus on analysing the difference and similarities between east and west Punjab. I am extremely excited to be part of the literature festival and always look forward to it,” said Chamak.

The festival is hosted every year by Moneeza Hashmi, daughter of Faiz Ahmed Faiz. The three-day festival will be featuring over 300 artists, scholars and writers and also host a theater festival. Apart from Chamak and Sachdeva, noted lyricist Javed Akhtar and Saif Mahmood will be participating in Faiz festival.