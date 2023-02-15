2 Amritsar writers to attend literature festival in Lahore

Amritsar, February 14
City-based writer and poet Arvinder Chamak has been invited to Faiz Ahmed Faiz literature festival. The event will be held in Lahore later this month. Chamak, who is a poet as well as a writer, has been a part of the literary festival since 2019 and will be accompanied by another writer from the city, Bobby Sachdeva.
This year, Chamak will participate in two events, including a dialogue titled [email protected] “The festival features some of the most revered and celebrated names of literary world from India and Pakistan. The session on [email protected] will focus on analysing the difference and similarities between east and west Punjab. I am extremely excited to be part of the literature festival and always look forward to it,” said Chamak.
The festival is hosted every year by Moneeza Hashmi, daughter of Faiz Ahmed Faiz. The three-day festival will be featuring over 300 artists, scholars and writers and also host a theater festival. Apart from Chamak and Sachdeva, noted lyricist Javed Akhtar and Saif Mahmood will be participating in Faiz festival.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CCTV footage shows last hours of Delhi woman Nikki Yadav before she was murdered
Nikki was strangled to death by her boyfriend Sahil Gehlot w...
Income Tax dept survey on BBC India continues for second day
The tax department had launched the action on Tuesday at the...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court agrees to hear Congress leader's plea on Friday
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud will hear it along with tw...
Congress's Jairam Ramesh urges RBI, SEBI to probe allegations against Adani Group
In his letter to Das posted on Twitter on Wednesday, Ramesh ...
Govt approves setting up of 2 lakh agri credit societies, fishery and dairy cooperatives in next 5 years
Seeks to strengthen cooperative movement in the country and ...