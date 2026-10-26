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Home / Amritsar / 2 arms-smuggling networks busted in Amritsar, 4 held

2 arms-smuggling networks busted in Amritsar, 4 held

16 sophisticated pistols recovered; 2 juveniles among those apprehended

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PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:13 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Busting two arms smuggling modules linked to foreign based handlers, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police have arrested four persons, including two juveniles. Representative image/iStock
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The Amritsar Commissionerate Police have busted two arms-smuggling networks allegedly linked to foreign-based handlers, arresting four persons, including two juveniles, and recovering 16 sophisticated pistols and seven live cartridges.

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The weapons were reportedly airdropped from Pakistan using drones and smuggled into India, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said. They were allegedly intended for distribution among criminal elements through an organised network.

Separate FIRs have been registered at the Cantonment and Gate Hakima police stations in connection with the recoveries.

Further investigations are underway to identify other members of the networks and establish their backward and forward linkages, including the source of the weapons and their intended recipients.

The arrests come amid growing concerns over the smuggling of sophisticated weapons into the border state through drones from across the Pakistan border, posing a challenge to law enforcement agencies.

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