DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Amritsar / 2 arms smuggling operations intercepted in Amritsar; 4 held with seven pistols

2 arms smuggling operations intercepted in Amritsar; 4 held with seven pistols

Police recover 12 magazines, two live rounds; probe Pakistan links and wider arms supply network

article_Author
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 03:29 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credits/iStock
Advertisement

The Amritsar police have arrested four persons and recovered seven illegal pistols, allegedly smuggled from Pakistan, along with 12 magazines and two live rounds in two separate operations.

Advertisement

The recoveries were made in the Gharinda and Jandiala Guru police station areas following specific intelligence inputs.

Advertisement

The police are probing whether the arrested persons were part of a wider illegal arms supply network.

Advertisement

According to information, the Gharinda police arrested Kaptanpreet Singh alias Sandhu and Arshdeep Singh, both residents of the Bhakhna area.

The police said an ASI-led team was conducting patrolling and checking near the GT Road at Attari when it received information that the duo had allegedly procured illegal weapons from Pakistan and were travelling from Rampura village to Amritsar to deliver the consignment.

Advertisement

The two suspects were allegedly travelling on a black Hero Honda Splendor motorcycle when the police intercepted them.

A search led to the recovery of six .30-bore pistols and 10 magazines, while the motorcycle was also seized, the police said. The alleged Pakistan connection has emerged as a key line of investigation, with the police ascertaining how the weapons reached the accused and whom they were supposed to be delivered to.

Meanwhile, in the second operation, the Jandiala Guru police arrested Ajub Singh and Navjot Singh, both residents of Kad Gill village, falling under the Sadar police station in Tarn Taran.

The police said a team was conducting checking at the Jandiala bypass on the Tarn Taran road when it received information about two suspicious youths travelling in a white Volkswagen car.

The two were intercepted and searched, following which the police allegedly recovered a .32-bore pistol with a magazine and two live rounds. The car was also taken into possession.

The accused could not produce any documents regarding the weapons and failed to give satisfactory answers to the police queries, following which a separate FIR under the Arms Act was registered against them.

The police are now investigating the forward and backward links of the accused with other arms suppliers or handlers. They are also trying to establish their links with Pakistan-based smugglers.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts