2 arms smuggling operations intercepted in Amritsar; 4 held with seven pistols

The Amritsar police have arrested four persons and recovered seven illegal pistols, allegedly smuggled from Pakistan, along with 12 magazines and two live rounds in two separate operations.

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The recoveries were made in the Gharinda and Jandiala Guru police station areas following specific intelligence inputs.

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The police are probing whether the arrested persons were part of a wider illegal arms supply network.

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According to information, the Gharinda police arrested Kaptanpreet Singh alias Sandhu and Arshdeep Singh, both residents of the Bhakhna area.

The police said an ASI-led team was conducting patrolling and checking near the GT Road at Attari when it received information that the duo had allegedly procured illegal weapons from Pakistan and were travelling from Rampura village to Amritsar to deliver the consignment.

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The two suspects were allegedly travelling on a black Hero Honda Splendor motorcycle when the police intercepted them.

A search led to the recovery of six .30-bore pistols and 10 magazines, while the motorcycle was also seized, the police said. The alleged Pakistan connection has emerged as a key line of investigation, with the police ascertaining how the weapons reached the accused and whom they were supposed to be delivered to.

Meanwhile, in the second operation, the Jandiala Guru police arrested Ajub Singh and Navjot Singh, both residents of Kad Gill village, falling under the Sadar police station in Tarn Taran.

The police said a team was conducting checking at the Jandiala bypass on the Tarn Taran road when it received information about two suspicious youths travelling in a white Volkswagen car.

The two were intercepted and searched, following which the police allegedly recovered a .32-bore pistol with a magazine and two live rounds. The car was also taken into possession.

The accused could not produce any documents regarding the weapons and failed to give satisfactory answers to the police queries, following which a separate FIR under the Arms Act was registered against them.

The police are now investigating the forward and backward links of the accused with other arms suppliers or handlers. They are also trying to establish their links with Pakistan-based smugglers.