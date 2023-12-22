2 arrested for attacking cop

Tarn Taran, December 21
The police arrested two bike-borne persons, who attacked a policeman on duty, at a naka on the Chabal-Amritsar bypass on Wednesday night. Investigation officer (IO) ASI Karnail Singh said the suspects had been identified as Lal Singh of Gulalipur and Gurdas Singh of Kajikot Kalan.
The ASI said the suspects on a motorcycle were passing by a naka when they were stopped by a police party.
They were told to show documents of the bike for checking. However, in a fit of rage, the duo attacked ASI Dilbag Singh and were nabbed by other policemen at the naka. The suspects were booked under Sections 353, 186, 332 and 34 of the IPC.
