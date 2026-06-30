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Home / Amritsar / 2 arrested in snooker centre assault case

2 arrested in snooker centre assault case

The police have arrested two main accused, identified as Sahil and Ritik, residents of the Chamrang Road area here

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:17 AM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Cops address a press conference in Amritsar on Monday.
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The Amritsar city police have arrested two accused in an assault case at a snooker centre in Ranjit Avenue within hours after the incident.Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (City-2) S Srivannila said Ranjit Avenue SHO Robin Hans constituted special teams and launched an investigation into the incident.
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The police have arrested two main accused, identified as Sahil and Ritik, residents of the Chamrang Road area here.

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According to the preliminary investigation, the victim, Prayas Sharma, had reportedly been involved in an altercation with the accused around two months ago at a snooker centre in Shakti Nagar locality. The police said the latest attack was the result of the old rivalry.

The ADCP stated that the weapon seen in a viral video being circulated on social media was not a real firearm but a toy pistol. He added that the case is being thoroughly investigated from all angles and an appropriate legal action is being taken.

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Sharma was playing pool at the club in the Ranjit Avenue area when several “armed” men allegedly surrounded him and launched a violent assault.

CCTV footage of the incident showed the assailants repeatedly hitting the victim. An attacker was seen using a heavy iron bracelet to hit Sharma on the head, while another allegedly assaulting him with the butt of a pistol, leaving him severely injured and bleeding.

Police officials said the accused fled the scene immediately after the attack.

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