DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / 2 arrested with RPG in foiled targeted terror attack plot in Punjab's Amritsar

2 arrested with RPG in foiled targeted terror attack plot in Punjab's Amritsar

Preliminary investigation reveals the accused were in contact with Pakistan's ISI operative who had sent the weapon, says Punjab DGP

article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:46 PM Oct 21, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The two accused in police custody after being arrested in Amritsar with a rocket-propelled grenade. Tribune photo: Vishal Kumar
Advertisement

Punjab Police Tuesday said they have nabbed two alleged terror operatives and seized a rocket-propelled grenade, which was intended for a "targeted terror attack".

Advertisement

"In an intelligence-based operation, Amritsar Rural Police, in close coordination with central agencies, apprehends two terror operatives Mehakdeep Singh @ Mehak and Aditya @ Adhi from #Amritsar and recovers one Rocket Propelled Grenade (#RPG)," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

Advertisement

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused were in contact with #Pakistan's ISI operative who had sent the weapon, and with Harpreet Singh @ Vicky, currently lodged in #Ferozepur Jail," he said.

Advertisement

The DGP further said the RPG was intended for a "targeted terror attack".

"FIR has been registered at PS Gharinda, #Amritsar Further investigation is underway to unearth the entire network," he said.

Advertisement

"@PunjabPoliceInd remains steadfast in its mission to dismantle transnational terror and organized crime networks sponsored by #Pakistan's ISI and maintain peace and harmony in Punjab," he said in the post.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts