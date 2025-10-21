Punjab Police Tuesday said they have nabbed two alleged terror operatives and seized a rocket-propelled grenade, which was intended for a "targeted terror attack".

Advertisement

"In an intelligence-based operation, Amritsar Rural Police, in close coordination with central agencies, apprehends two terror operatives Mehakdeep Singh @ Mehak and Aditya @ Adhi from #Amritsar and recovers one Rocket Propelled Grenade (#RPG)," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav posted on X.

Advertisement

"Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused were in contact with #Pakistan's ISI operative who had sent the weapon, and with Harpreet Singh @ Vicky, currently lodged in #Ferozepur Jail," he said.

Advertisement

The DGP further said the RPG was intended for a "targeted terror attack".

"FIR has been registered at PS Gharinda, #Amritsar Further investigation is underway to unearth the entire network," he said.

Advertisement

"@PunjabPoliceInd remains steadfast in its mission to dismantle transnational terror and organized crime networks sponsored by #Pakistan's ISI and maintain peace and harmony in Punjab," he said in the post.