2 arrested with RPG in foiled targeted terror attack plot in Punjab's Amritsar
Preliminary investigation reveals the accused were in contact with Pakistan's ISI operative who had sent the weapon, says Punjab DGP
Punjab Police Tuesday said they have nabbed two alleged terror operatives and seized a rocket-propelled grenade, which was intended for a "targeted terror attack".
"In an intelligence-based operation, Amritsar Rural Police, in close coordination with central agencies, apprehends two terror operatives Mehakdeep Singh @ Mehak and Aditya @ Adhi from #Amritsar and recovers one Rocket Propelled Grenade (#RPG)," Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav posted on X.
"Preliminary investigation reveals that the accused were in contact with #Pakistan's ISI operative who had sent the weapon, and with Harpreet Singh @ Vicky, currently lodged in #Ferozepur Jail," he said.
The DGP further said the RPG was intended for a "targeted terror attack".
"FIR has been registered at PS Gharinda, #Amritsar Further investigation is underway to unearth the entire network," he said.
"@PunjabPoliceInd remains steadfast in its mission to dismantle transnational terror and organized crime networks sponsored by #Pakistan's ISI and maintain peace and harmony in Punjab," he said in the post.
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Already a Member? Sign In Now