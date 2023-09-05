2 Bihar natives booked for fraud

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: Majitha police have booked two persons, including a woman, on the charge of fraud after a local resident was duped of Rs 2.5 lakh by online fraudsters. On the basis of investigations, the accused, identified as Ramesh Kumar of Champaran, Bihar, and Shweta Kumari of Gopalganj, Bihar, were booked. The victim, Gurmit Singh of Jethunangal village, said he had got a call on July 21 this year in which the caller posed as his relative from Canada. He demanded the money as he was trapped in an emergency situation. He deposited the amount and later found that it was a fraud. TNS

Drug peddler held with heroin

Amritsar: Bhindi Saida police have arrested Jagdeep Singh of Miadi Kalan village for allegedly possessing 210-gm heroin. Sub-Inspector Gurpreet Singh said that he was arrested during patrolling in Miadi Kalan village. They found a youth coming from the Chak Fateh Khan village side. He was signalled to stop, but he tried to escape. Later, the police recovered the contraband from him. A case under the NDPS Act was registered against him.

