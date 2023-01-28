2 bike-borne robbers snatch woman’s purse in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 27

Two unknown bike-borne persons snatched the purse of a local resident, Lakhbir Kaur, near Ghala Mala Chowk here on Wednesday.

According to the complainant, her purse contained gold jewellery worth Rs 14.5 lakh and Rs 50,000 in cash. The police have registered a case and a probe is under way.

The victim told the police that she and her husband were about to deposit their gold ornaments in the locker of the Punjab National Bank located on Majitha road when the incident took place. She also alleged that she was physically attacked by them before they made off with the purse.

She revealed that the purse contained two gold sets, a gold chain, two gold bangles, two lady bangles, two sets of earrings, four gold rings and a mobile phone, among other things.

The police registered a case under Sections 34 and 379-B of the IPC and further investigation is under way. Police officials have been scrutinising the CCTV footage, hoping to find a clue.