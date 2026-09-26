2 bikers snatch earrings of AAP sarpanch

Two motorcycle-borne youths allegedly snatched the earrings of an AAP woman sarpanch at Saidolehal village here, with the incident being captured on a CCTV camera.

The footage, which has gone viral on social media, shows Sarpanch Amarjit Kaur chasing the accused after the snatching. The victim fell on the street while trying catching the accused.

Advertisement

According to Amarjit Kaur, her granddaughter was washing a scooter outside their house when the accused arrived on a motorcycle and called her outside. One of them approached her with an address enquiry and allegedly snatched her earrings.

Advertisement

Amarjit Kaur tried to catch him but fell on the road during the chase.

The police have started an investigation and are in the process of registering an FIR against unidentified persons.

Advertisement

Police teams visited the spot and examined the CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspects and establish their route of escape. Further investigation is underway.