2 booked for duping Tarn Taran resident

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 29

The Rajasansi police have booked two persons, including a woman, for allegedly duping a Tarn Taran resident of Rs 28 lakh on the pretext of sending him to Canada.

The case was registered following a year-long probe. A complaint was lodged with police in December 2021.

Heera Singh, a resident of Padri Kalan village of Jhabal in Tarn Taran stated to the police that Palwinder Singh, a resident of Bua Nangali, and Vipanpreet Kaur of Sant Kartar Nagar, Chheharta, took a total of Rs 28 lakh in installments for sending him to Canada. However, the suspects neither sent him to Canada nor returned the money.

A probe was conducted and a case under sections 420 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code and Section 13 of the Punjab Travel Professionals Regulation Act was registered against them.

The police said investigation was being carried out in the matter and efforts were on to arrest the suspects.