2 booked for extortion

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, May 4

The Gate Hakima police have booked two persons on the charge of extortion after a truck driver was thrashed and made to cough up an entry fee at Bhagtanwala grain market.

Victim was asked to pay ‘entry fee’ When the victim reached the entrance gate, around eight unknown persons waylaid him and asked him to pay an entry fee, which was illegal

When he opposed the demand, the miscreants thrashed him, leaving him injured

He alleged that the accused was working at the behest of Rahul Kumar and Mangaljit Singh of the Baba Deep Singh Enterprises, who had allegedly taken a contract of the grain market

The CWC authorities have confirmed that they do not have any contract over the collection of entry fee

Sonu, the victim, stated to the police that he brought a truck loaded with wheat from Attari grain market on Tuesday. He was going to download the same at the godown of the Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) located at Bhagtanwala grain market. He said he reached the grain market at around 1 am. He said as he reached the entrance gate, around eight unknown persons waylaid him and asked him to pay an entry fee, which was illegal.

When he opposed the demand, they thrashed him, leaving him injured. He said he came to know that earlier they had beaten up two truck drivers, identified as Tarsem Singh and Lakhwinder Singh. He alleged that the accused was working at the behest of Rahul Kumar and Mangaljit Singh of the Baba Deep Singh Enterprises, who had allegedly taken a contract of the grain market. The accused were their henchmen, who were illegal extorting truck drivers.

Sub-Inspector Bhupinder Singh said the CWC authorities have confirmed that they do not have any contract over the collection of entry fee. A case has been registered against Rahul and Mangaljit Singh under Section 384 and 323 of the IPC. Further investigation is under way.