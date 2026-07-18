2 booked for extortion, opening fire

The police have booked two persons for reportedly opening fire outside a merchant’s shop in Fatehbad on Friday.

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It is learnt that 15 days ago, unknown persons made an extortion call, demanding Rs 50 lakh from a cloth merchant, Navdeep Singh Honey.

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They even threatened to kill him if he refused to give them the amount.

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When Navdeep did not give in to the threats, two motorcycle-borne youths opened fire outside his shop on today.

On hearing gunshots, Navdeep’s staff called the police.

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DSP Harinder Singh said they had begun a probe and were also scanning the CCTV footage.

He said a case had been registered and that the accused would be arrested soon.