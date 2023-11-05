2 booked on charge of thrashing youth

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, November 4

Two residents of Sarhali village, who had chained a youth after brutally thrashing him four days ago, were booked on Friday after the incident was highlighted on the social media.

The victim, identified as Nishan Singh (20) belongs to a weaker section. He had gone to the village on Wednesday night and was detained by two shopkeepers identified as Kanwaljit Singh and Jaswant Singh. Both thrashed and chained him outside their shops.

Chanan Singh, victim’s father, said they searched for Nishan whole night and found him chained outside shops of Kanwaljit and Jaswant on Thursday morning. He said the suspects thrashed his son and chained him. He said the suspects alleged that his son had stolen some items from their shops. Chanan said his son received serious injuries and was admitted to the Community Health Centre, Sarhali, from where he was shifted to Sri Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, Amritsar, keeping in view his serious condition.

Chanan said the police took action only after the incident was highlighted on the social media. ASI Narinder Singh said Kanwaljit and Jaswant had been booked under Sections 342, 323, and 34 of the IPC. He said both were absconding.

