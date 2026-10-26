2 company employees seriously hurt in fight

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Two employees of the Blinkit company, located on Railway Road here, were seriously injured in an attack by nearly 25 assailants.The injured were identified as Gurvinder Singh and Karanvir Singh. They were going to deliver groceries to people from the Blinkit company opened here.

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The employees reportedly had an argument with the youths at Chowk Bohri here, so as soon as they returned to the company office after delivering the goods, they were brutally attacked by about 25 assailants on motorcycles.

Gurvinder Singh and Karanvir Singh suffered injuries on their heads and other body parts in the attack.

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A complaint was filed by the injured at the Tarn Taran City Police in this regard. SHO of City Police Inspector Paramjit Singh said he would investigate the matter and take further action.