2 cops ‘consume’ drugs, nabbed

Amritsar, January 2
Two cops were allegedly found consuming drugs in the Dhingra Colony area here today. The incident came to light when the residents caught them red-handed and surrounded the car.
They did not let them go and informed the police. The Chheharta police reached the spot and took them into custody. The cops were later identified as Head Constable Kanwaljit Singh posted at Daburji police station and Head Constable Jang Bahadur deputed at Lopoke police station here.
Chheharta police station SHO Gurwinder Singh said a case was being registered against them and further investigation was on to find out their source.
Police Commissioner Jaskaran Singh said departmental action would be initiated against the two cops.
A resident of Dhingra Colony alleged that the two cops used to come in a car and consume drugs at the spot on regular basis. People had objected to it and asked them to move somewhere else but the duo was not relenting. He said all residents gathered when they were allegedly consuming drugs on Monday. It is up to the police to take appropriate action against them.
