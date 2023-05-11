2-day annual athletics meet ends

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, May 10

A two-day athletics meet concluded here on Wednesday. The Punjab Children Academy, Tarn Taran, had conducted the CISCE Annual Athletics Meet-2023 for students of 22 schools based in the Amritsar-Tarn Taran zone. The meet was inaugurated by Dr Kashmir Singh Sohal, MLA, Tarn Taran, at the District Sports Complex here.

Sandhya Khanna, principal of the academy, said the event started with the beating of the school band group. She added that competitions were conducted in 17 disciplines. Participants took part in events with enthusiasm and zeal. Around 700 students (girls and boys) participated in the under-14, under-17, and under-19 categories.

Some events worth mentioning were 5-km walk, 1500m race, 4x400m hurdle race, etc, were worth attractive. The Over-all Trophy for the best performance in this meet was secured by Punjab Children Academy Tarn Taran, the host institution. Ripudaman Singh (PCA), Harsirat Kaur (Holy Heart ), Ravi Bajwa (Sacred Heart) , Gurmandeep Kaur (PCA), Sagal Randhawa (Sacred Heart), Gurshan Singh (PCA) Jaskaran Singh (St. Francis, Tarn Taran) were some of the athletes declared best athletes in their respective categories.

Harmanpreet Singh, Director of the PCA , Tarn Taran gave away the prizes to the winners.