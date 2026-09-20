2-day faculty development event ends at govt medical college

The medical education unit (MEU) at Government Medical College (GMC), Amritsar, organised a two-day curriculum implementation support programme (CISP) training workshop that concluded here today.

Thirty faculty members from various departments of the college participated in the programme, which was conducted in accordance with the guidelines of the National Medical Commission (NMC).

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The workshop was formally inaugurated by Dr Rajiv Devgan, Director Principal of GMC, Amritsar. Dr Rohit John Chaudhary from Christian Medical College, Ludhiana, attended the event as the official observer appointed by the NMC.

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Held under the expert guidance of MEU coordinator Dr Loveena Oberoi, the programme was facilitated by curriculum committee members Dr Mridu Gupta, Dr Ajay Chhabra, Dr Navyugraj Singh, Dr Saroj Bala, Dr Rajiv Arora and Dr Bhupinder Singh Walia.

The primary objective of the training was to equip faculty with knowledge of competency-based medical education (CBME) and its newer components.

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These included early clinical exposure, the attitude, ethics and communication (AETCOM) module, contemporary teaching-learning methods, skill training and student-doctor clinical teaching.

Dr Oberoi said the adoption of these modern, learner-centric and patient-centric approaches aimed to strengthen medical education and ultimately improve patient care services.

The highly interactive workshop featured extensive open discussions among participants. It concluded with feedback sessions from both faculty and participants, followed by the distribution of certificates.