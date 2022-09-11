2-day film fest on Partition horrors begins at Attari-Wagah border

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 10

Under a series of creative and cultural activities to mark Partition Horror Remembrance Day, award-winning short/documentary films were screened today at the Attari-Wagah border.

The two-day film festival is being organised by the Union Ministry of Culture and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts and will conclude at the Partition Museum on September 11.

Films “Gadar-Ek Prem Katha” and “Pinjar”, both having relevance to the 1947 turmoil, were screened today.

Anurag Punetha, Media Controller of Indira Gandhi National Centre, said in the competition of documentary and short films based on the theme of Partition, young filmmakers from across the country had sent their films at a short notice. Seven of those films were selected by the jury for the awards, and these films will be screened and the makers will be honoured at multiple events organised in different cities.

Film “The Unknown House” got the first prize, “JhoothaSach” got the second prize and “Asmarth” got the third prize. Apart from this, “Dere Tu Dilli”, “Partition Vibhisika”, “Fed Memory” and “Ghar”, based on accounts of Partition survivors, were also honoured at the event today.

Significantly, as a part of events to mark Partition Memorial Day, the Union Ministry of Culture and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts had organised screening of films focused on Partition in four cities — Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad and Amritsar. In addition, several parts of the country, including the Parliament House Complex, organised an exhibition and discussions focused on the horrors of Partition.

The inaugural day of the film festival received great response as the audience, including locals and tourists, enjoyed the screenings, despite a humid afternoon.

Will conclude today

The two-day film festival is being organised by the Union Ministry of Culture and Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts and will conclude at the Partition Museum on September 11. Films “Gadar-Ek Prem Katha” and “Pinjar”, both having relevance to the 1947 turmoil, were screened on Saturday.