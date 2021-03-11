2-day inter-district cricket match begins

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 21

A two-day PCA inter-district senior cricket match between teams of Amritsar and Hoshiarpur began at Gandhi Ground here on Sunday.

The Amritsar team scored 206 for four after bowling out the Hoshiarpur team at 129 in the match.

Organised by the Amritsar Games Association (AGA), Hoshiarpur elected to bat first after winning the toss. It was the first day of the two-day tournament.

For the hosts, spinners Vinay Choudhary and Arjun Pappal took four wickets each. No player from the visiting team managed to stand for long to script a competitive score for his team. The pitch favoured spinners who made most of the situation and scalped maximum wickets.

With contribution from his teammates, Sarthak Sharma scored 70 runs.

On the ground Rajan Trikha, Vijay Dhingra and Sharat Sekhri, office-bearers of the Amritsar Games Association, encouraged the players.

