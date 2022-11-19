2-day pension seva camps begins

Amritsar, November 18
On the directions of the state government, the district administration today began a two-day pension seva camp to resolve the issues of Punjab government retirees here.
Addressing the camp, Harpreet Singh Sudan, Deputy Commissioner, said with the intention of quickly resolving the issues of retired employees of various departments of the state government, the pension seva camp was organised. Most of the disputes pertained to periodic increase in pension, outstanding amount and medical bills, etc.
He said the problems of the pensioners would be solved priority basis and the camp was held only to save aged pensioners from visiting head offices at Chandigarh. As per guidelines issued by the government in this regard, no pensioner should be deprived of financial benefits and every retired employee should get his or her dues in time.
