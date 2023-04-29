2-day seminar at Khalsa College

Tribune News Service

Amritsar: A two-day seminar on environment was held at Khalsa College of Physical Education. Gunbir Singh, environmentalist and member of the Khalsa College Governing Council, stressed on improving and saving natural resources during the seminar. He said saving environment and water should not be limited to organising seminars or awareness programmes. Principal Kanwaljit Singh honoured the speakers by giving saplings. Gunbir Singh, Kanwaljit Singh, along with the guests congratulated the winners of various competitions organised during the seminar.

Essay-writing competition at GNDU

Guru Nanak Dev University organised an essay-writing competition on Friday. The event was organised under ‘G20 University Connect’ lecture series. The topic of the essay was ‘Community participation and inclusive development’. Shalini Bahel, Dean College Development Council, supervised the activities carried out during this event, which was organised at the lecture theatre building of the university. Sunil, Ujjal Jeet and Manjinder Singh, were the coordinators of the programme. As many as 65 participants from various departments and colleges participated in the competition.

Short term training at AGC

The Department of Management Studies of Amritsar Group of Colleges (AGC) conducted a five-day short term training programme (STTP) on ‘Strategic Planning and Management’. The programme was conducted in collaboration with Entrepreneurship Development and Industrial Coordination Department (EDIC) of NITTTR, Chandigarh. Dr SK Dhameja from EDIC Department NITTTR, Chandigarh, was the primary coordinator. As many as 250 faculty members belonging to diverse streams from across the country participated in entrepreneurship focused venture. Dr VK Banga, principal, AGC appreciated the efforts of the organisers.

PLACEMENT drive at GLOBAL GROUP

Global Group of Institutes hosted a placement drive with the aim of providing job opportunities to the students of the Department of Management. The companies that took part in the placement drive were all MNCs. The average salary package offered to MBA students was Rs 6.5 Lakh per annum. The average salary package offered to BBA students was between Rs 3 to 5 lakh per annum. Akashdeep Singh Chandi, vice-chairman, congratulated the selected students and said the institute was committed to providing career and growth-oriented opportunities to its students.