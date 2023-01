Tribune News Service

Amritsar, January 22

With a galaxy of Central leaders and star Congress faces in its ranks, the two-day state executive of the BJP (Punjab) was inaugurated by party national vice-president Soudan Singh here on Sunday. While BJP state in-charge Vijay Rupani, also former Gujarat Chief Minister, co-in-charge Dr Narendra Singh Raina and party general secretary Srimanthari Srinivasulu by lighting the lamp amid the rendition of Vande Mataram.