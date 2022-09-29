2 days left to avail rebate on property tax in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 28

The property tax wing of the Municipal Corporation on Wednesday collected Rs 76 lakh property tax from 1008 persons while Rs 2.82 crore was collected through Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) payment from commercial establishments.

In the current financial year so far, the MC has collected Rs 21.93 crore. Around 70,603 residents have paid tax so far. In the last financial year, the department had collected property tax of Rs 19.41 crore till September 30.

With only two days left to avail a 10 per cent rebate on the current year property tax, the residents are thronging at the property tax collection windows. Owing to the server issue, residents failed difficulties in depositing the tax.

Daljit Singh, Nodal Officer, said the MC had set a target of Rs 25 crore for property tax recovery till September 30. We received a good amount of tax today. The efforts would continue in the next two days so maximum residents can avail of a 10 per cent rebate on this current financial year tax.