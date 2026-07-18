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Home / Amritsar / 2 days on, 4 booked for minor’s murder

2 days on, 4 booked for minor’s murder

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Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 02:04 AM Jul 18, 2026 IST
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Two days after a 15-year-old girl allegedly died following a brutal assault at a house in the city, the police booked four persons, including the victim’s maternal uncle, on charges of murder.

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The accused have been identified as Vineet Kumar, alias Honey, of Roopnagar locality here, Nannu, Malkeet Singh, alias Kitti, from Jalandhar and one other, whose identity is yet to be established.

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In his complaint, the victim’s elder brother, Sujal Sahota, a resident of Phillaur (Jalandhar), alleged that on July 15, victim’s maternal uncle Vineet Kumar called him up, asking him to bring his sister Lavanya to his place.

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The accused said he wanted to discuss something important. The complainant stated that he, along with his parents, sister and a family friend, travelled to Amritsar. While the parents and the friend waited outside the accused’s house in a vehicle, he, along with his sister, went inside.

There Vineet allegedly accused Lavanya of stealing gold earrings from his house. When the complainant denied any knowledge of the alleged theft, the former allegedly assaulted both of them, forced the complainant out of the room and locked the door from inside.

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The FIR further stated that Vineet later called his brother, Nannu, and both of them continued to assault the girl inside the room. After some time, when the complainant managed to reach the upper floor, he allegedly found his sister lying in an unconscious state, with barely any clothes on.

According to the complaint, when the accused’s wife went to dress up the girl, she found that the girl had already died.

The complainant further alleged that the accused stuffed the girl’s body into their car and returned to Jalandhar. Near Kartarpur, Malkeet Singh, alias Kitti, a relative of the accused, stopped them and another unidentified person transferred the body to their vehicle and forcibly made the accused’s wife accompany them. The complainant also alleged that the accused threatened to kill the entire family if they approached the police. He said the family suspected the murder was linked to a dispute.

Vineet had previously tried to establish a relationship with the minor girl. When she refused, he allegedly planted gold ornaments in her bag and accused her of theft, the complainant alleged.

The police said a case under Sections 103 (murder), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) had been registered at the Gate Hakima police station, adding that further investigation was on.

No arrests have been made.

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