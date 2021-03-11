2 die in separate road accidents

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 23

Two youngsters, including an 11-year-old boy died, while five others were left injured in two separate road mishaps here on Sunday. The deceased were identified as Manpreet Singh (11) of Jodhanagari village and Gaurav of Verka (16) of Verka.

Tarsem Singh, father of Manpreet, told the police that he was doing construction work at his house. He said his son Manpreet and his nephew Souravjeet Singh had gone to Tarsikka to get cement on bike. He said after filling petrol, they were coming on the road, when a goods carrier came from Tarsikka side and hit their bike leaving the two critically injured. He said they were rushed to the Guru Nanak Dev Hospital, where his son Manpreet succumbed to his injuries, while Sauravjit was still under treatment. The driver of the vehicle fled after leaving the vehicle behind. The police have registered a case.

In another incident, Vishal of Verka told the police that he was going to pay obeisance at Baba Budha Sahib in Kathunangal with his cousin Gaurav, his friend Vishal Singh of Verka, Mandeep Singh of Mudhal village, Navalpreet Singh of Verka on separate bikes.

He said when they reached near Gopalpura village, a car (JK-02-CH-7315) came from behind and hit their bikes. While the car went off road and into the fields, they fell on the road. Gaurav sustained serious injuries and died on the spot, while the remaining four also sustained injuries. Passersby took out the car driver, identified as Rohit Kohli of Jammu, and also rushed them to the hospital.

The police have registered a case against Kohli in this regard.