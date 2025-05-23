DT
Home / Amritsar / 2 drug peddlers, 3 notorious criminals nabbed by police in two separate encounters

2 drug peddlers, 3 notorious criminals nabbed by police in two separate encounters

The Amritsar rural police recovered 1.3kg of heroin and a 9mm Glock pistol from the drug peddlers’ possession
PK Jaiswar
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 09:35 PM May 23, 2025 IST
In two separate encounters, Amritsar rural and city police arrested two drug peddlers and three notorious criminals.
The Amritsar rural police have arrested two drug peddlers following a brief exchange of fire in Rajasansi area here today. One of them, identified as Gurpreet Singh of Havelian village falling under Sarai Amanat Khan police station in Tarn Taran district, was injured in the encounter. The other arrested accused was Vicky Singh of the same village.

The police have recovered 1.3kg of heroin and a 9mm Glock pistol from their possession. Gurpreet was admitted to a hospital as he suffered a bullet injury in the leg.

Maninder Singh, SSP Amritsar rural, said the special cell received a tip-off that Gurpreet was involved in cross-border drug smuggling. Acting on it, the police teams intercepted them in Boparai village. In order to slip away from the scene, the accused fired at the police team. The team, headed by special cell in-charge Satwinder Singh, fired in retaliation, injuring Gurpreet.

Earlier, the city police arrested three miscreants after an encounter in Ranjit Avenue area. One of the suspect, identified as Kanwalpreet Singh (34) of Ekroop Avenue in Naushehra Khurd village, was injured in the incident. The other two arrested included Gurbhej Singh alias Bheja and Wasan Singh of Tarn Taran.

Kanwalpreet has 11 cases of different nature, including attempt to murder, robbery, dacoity and snatchings against him at multiple police stations in various districts, said Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar. Gurbhej and Wasan Singh have five and six cases of heinous crimes against them, respectively.


