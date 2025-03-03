DT
PT
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Home / Amritsar / 2 drug peddlers injured in separate police encounters in Amritsar

2 drug peddlers injured in separate police encounters in Amritsar

During the first encounter on Sunday night, police recovered a .32-caliber pistol and a motorcycle, which accused used in his attempt to escape
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 01:40 PM Mar 03, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar with other police officials at the encounter site on Palm Garden Colony link road, in Amritsar, on Monday. Photo: Vishal Kumar
Two drug peddlers were injured in separate police encounters in Amritsar as part of an ongoing crackdown on drug trafficking, officials said on Monday.

In the first encounter, the Amritsar Police apprehended a drug peddler, identified as Sahil alias Neela, after an exchange of fire in the Palm Garden Colony link road area on Sunday night.

Sahil, a resident of Faizpura, sustained a bullet injury to his leg following retaliatory fire by the police.

Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that Sahil had multiple criminal cases against him, including three under the NDPS Act and one under the Arms Act.

During the encounter, the police recovered a .32-caliber pistol and a motorcycle, which Sahil had used in his attempt to escape.

In another encounter, the police arrested a drug peddler, Jagtar Singh, with a large quantity of ICE (crystal methamphetamine).

While being taken to a location under Gharinda police station for further recovery of drugs, the accused attempted to flee.

Despite repeated warnings from the police, he tried to escape, prompting the officers to open fire. A bullet struck Singh in the leg, and he was later taken to the hospital for treatment, said officials.

Teams are continuing search operation in the area to recover additional drugs and dismantle the network of drug peddlers, they added.

