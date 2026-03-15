DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Amritsar / 2 ex-servicemen duped of over Rs 41 lakh in cyber frauds

2 ex-servicemen duped of over Rs 41 lakh in cyber frauds

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Amritsar, Updated At : 10:33 PM Mar 15, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Two ex-servicemen were duped by online fraudsters in separate incidents reported yesterday.

Advertisement

The cases came to light after the victims lodged complaints with the Amritsar Rural Police. Following a preliminary probe, the cyber cell police station registered two FIRs on Saturday. The duo were cheated of more than Rs 41 lakh in phishing-related frauds.

Advertisement

In the first case, the victim was allegedly cheated of more than Rs 37 lakh by cyber criminals on the pretext of an investment scheme.

Advertisement

Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Chak Mishri Khan, told the police that he came in contact with a woman, identified as Vanita Verma, through Facebook around three months ago. She allegedly lured him with an online investment scheme promising high returns through trading and other investments.

Believing the claims, the complainant transferred money to bank accounts provided by the accused. According to the complaint, he invested a total of over Rs 37 lakh over the past couple of months. However, when he attempted to withdraw the promised profits, the accused allegedly demanded an additional Rs 18 lakh as “upgrade charges” and later stopped responding. Realising that he had been cheated, the victim approached the police and lodged a complaint.

Advertisement

In another incident, an ex-serviceman, identified as Jhirmal Singh of Chak Makand Khan in Gharinda, alleged that he was cheated of Rs 4.5 lakh in a digital arrest scam.

According to the complaint, an online fraudster posing as a DSP-rank official, Jarnail Singh, called him on March 2 and claimed that his son had been detained for leaking secret documents. The caller later said that the son had been found innocent during an enquiry but had been fined Rs 6.5 lakh.

The fraudster asked him to deposit the amount into a bank account at the Indian Overseas Bank branch in Siliguri, West Bengal. Frightened by the claim, the victim transferred around Rs 4.5 lakh to the account.

Later, he realised that he had fallen victim to an online fraud and approached the police.

The Cyber Crime police station has booked unknown persons under relevant sections of the Information Technology Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police officials said efforts are underway to trace the accused and track the financial transactions involved in the frauds.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts