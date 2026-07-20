2 fall prey to cyber fraud, cheated of Rs 23 lakh

Two Amritsar residents were duped of over Rs 23 lakh in cyber fraud cases.

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Rajbir Kaur, SHO, Cyber Cell, Amritsar commissionerate, said Gurpreet Singh, a resident of Golden Avenue along GT Road, complained that fraudsters hacked his mobile phone and withdrew Rs 14.03 lakh from his bank accounts.

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Following his complaint, the Cyber Crime police registered a case under Sections 318(4) of the BNS and 66-D of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

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Similarly, Hardev Singh, a resident of Kartar Nagar, Chheharta, alleged that he was cheated through a fake social media advertisement claiming to offer a PNB retirement card. The complainant said fraudsters hacked his phone and used WhatsApp numbers 9816630694 and 8837055807, displaying Punjab National Bank (PNB) logo on their profiles.

The accused allegedly got a Rs 7.75 lakh loan sanctioned against his pension and also withdrew money from his bank account. He suffered a loss of Rs 9.33 lakh.

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A case under Sections 318(4) of the BNS and 66-D of the IT Act, 2000, has been registered.

The police are on the lookout for the accused.