2 fall prey to online fraud, lose Rs 2L

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, March 8

Two residents of Tarn Taran town were defrauded of lakhs by swindlers through an online fraud. One of the victims, Anu Jindal of Khalsapur road of the town, said that the swindler who was later identified as Babai Samantra, a resident of Khana Kul (West Bengal), transferred an amount of Rs 99,999 from his bank accounts two months back.

In the second incident, Gurwant Singh, a resident of Ganga Singh Nagar locality, was defrauded of an amount of Rs 1.95 lakh by a swindler who was later identified as Kailash, a resident of Bhopal (MP). Gurwant Singh, in his complaint to the police, said someone called from a phone number abroad and cheated him by saying that his son who lives abroad had met with an accident and was serious. He said that the swindler made him panic and he transferred an amount of Rs 1.95 lakh in his account. Sushil Kumar, SHO City, Tarn Taran, said that cases under Section 420 and 120-B of IPC and Section 43 of Information Technology Act have been registered and further proceedings initiated.

#cyber crime #Tarn Taran