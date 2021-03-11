2 firing incidents in Amritsar rural belt, one injured

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, August 9

A man was injured, while another had a narrow escape in two separate firing incidents reported in the rural belt. The police have registered two cases in this regard.

Sharma Singh of Naushahra Kalan Colony told the police that on Sunday evening three unidentified youths knocked at the door. He said as the house owner’s brother opened the gate, the accused barged into his house and started thrashing him. The accused were armed with sharp weapons and a pistol.

He said one of the accused fired around four gunshots at him. He said he hid behind the doors to save himself. He said as his wife raised the alarm and when people started gathering, the accused fled the spot. He was later admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.

Jasjit Singh, SHO, Kamboh police station, said a case was registered under different provisions of the IPC, including attempt to murder, causing grievous hurt and criminal house trespass. He said they were still ascertaining the motive behind the attack.

Meanwhile, Pawan Singh of Jandiala told the police that Rishi of Putlighar area along with his three aides shot at him. One gunshot hit his scooter, while another shot was missed and he had a narrow escape.

The incident took place on Sunday when he was returning home on his scooter. He said he was just behind his house when he saw Rishi and his accomplices standing near his house. He alleged that the accused stopped their scooter in front of him and started firing indiscriminately. He said on hearing the gunshots, his mother came out. He said he ran inside the house and saved himself. When people came out, the accused fled the spot. He said Rishi had lost money in gambling and wanted to borrow it from him. When he refused to lend him, he shot at him.