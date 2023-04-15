2 firing incidents reported in Jandiala, no one hurt

Amritsar, April 14
Jandiala witnessed two firing instances in Gill and Rasulpur Kalar villages in which the police have booked nine persons for endangering the public life and under the Arms Act.
Gulbir Singh, alias Gola of Gill village, in his complaint to the police said that Bitu of Akalgarh Dhapian and Gurwinder Singh of Chogawan, along with several unknown accomplices had opened fire outside his house, besides hurling abuses and threatening to kill them.
Cases registered
- A case has been registered under Sections 336, 506, 148, 149 of the IPC and Sections 25/27-54-59 of the Arms Act in the first case
- A case has been registered under Sections 323, 336, 506, 148, 149-IPC and under the Arms Act in the second case
Gulbir said he along with his wife Kirandeep Kaur was present at home on Wednesday when the accused came outside his house at around 9 pm. He said that they started abusing him. He said he climbed on the roof to see when one of the accused opened a couple of fires in air. They also threatened to kill him. He said the unknown persons had covered their faces. He said he got frightened after the incident and went away from his house. He said now he submitted a complaint with the police which had registered a case under Sections 336, 506, 148, 149 of the IPC and Sections 25/27-54-59 of the Arms Act against Bitu, Gurwinder and their unidentified accomplices. The police said investigations were under progress to ascertain the motive.
In another incident, on the complaint submitted by Sukhdev Singh of Rasulpur Kalan village, the Jandiala police have booked Jasbir Singh, his two brothers Jaswinder Singh, Lakhwinder Singh — all residents of the same village and two unidentified persons.
Sukhdev said that he was running a mobile phone SIM sale shop and Gurbakhshish Singh was his friend. He said Gurbakhshish told him that on Wednesday evening he was going to Dadduana village when the accused intercepted him. Sukhdev said he and Gurbakhshish were at home when the accused along with six persons arrived there. An unknown miscreant fired a gunshot in air. A case has been registered.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
There is no liquor scam, AAP leaders being falsely implicated by ED: Delhi CM Kejriwal
We will file appropriate cases against CBI, ED officials for...
Mehul Chowski cannot be removed from Antigua and Barbuda, rules country's High Court
The 63-year-old diamantaire is wanted in India in connection...
Japan PM Fumio Kishida evacuated unhurt after explosion at speech
News video shows Kishida looking behind him in surprise as s...
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad buried in UP’s Prayagraj amid heavy security
Asad and his accomplice Ghulam were shot dead in encounter w...
Sukhu becomes first Chief Minister to celebrate Himachal Day function at Lahaul Spiti’s Kaza along China border
Announces 3 pc DA for 2.15 lakh employees and 90,000 retiree...