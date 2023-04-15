2 firing incidents reported in Jandiala, no one hurt

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 14

Jandiala witnessed two firing instances in Gill and Rasulpur Kalar villages in which the police have booked nine persons for endangering the public life and under the Arms Act.

Gulbir Singh, alias Gola of Gill village, in his complaint to the police said that Bitu of Akalgarh Dhapian and Gurwinder Singh of Chogawan, along with several unknown accomplices had opened fire outside his house, besides hurling abuses and threatening to kill them.

Cases registered A case has been registered under Sections 336, 506, 148, 149 of the IPC and Sections 25/27-54-59 of the Arms Act in the first case

A case has been registered under Sections 323, 336, 506, 148, 149-IPC and under the Arms Act in the second case

Gulbir said he along with his wife Kirandeep Kaur was present at home on Wednesday when the accused came outside his house at around 9 pm. He said that they started abusing him. He said he climbed on the roof to see when one of the accused opened a couple of fires in air. They also threatened to kill him. He said the unknown persons had covered their faces. He said he got frightened after the incident and went away from his house. He said now he submitted a complaint with the police which had registered a case under Sections 336, 506, 148, 149 of the IPC and Sections 25/27-54-59 of the Arms Act against Bitu, Gurwinder and their unidentified accomplices. The police said investigations were under progress to ascertain the motive.

In another incident, on the complaint submitted by Sukhdev Singh of Rasulpur Kalan village, the Jandiala police have booked Jasbir Singh, his two brothers Jaswinder Singh, Lakhwinder Singh — all residents of the same village and two unidentified persons.

Sukhdev said that he was running a mobile phone SIM sale shop and Gurbakhshish Singh was his friend. He said Gurbakhshish told him that on Wednesday evening he was going to Dadduana village when the accused intercepted him. Sukhdev said he and Gurbakhshish were at home when the accused along with six persons arrived there. An unknown miscreant fired a gunshot in air. A case has been registered.