2 gangsters held with country-made pistol in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, April 22

CIA staff have arrested two alleged gangsters and recovered a country-made pistol from their possession.

They were identified as Sahil Gardela and Mangal Singh of Gujjarpura locality here. Besides a .32 bore country-made pistol, the police also confiscated four live bullets from them.

The police said Gardela belonged to the gang of gangster Simranjit Singh Jujhar while Mangal Singh was brother of another notorious criminal Shama Don. The police said Gardela had three cases of attempt to murder and cases under the Arms Act registered against him while Mangal Singh had a case registered against him under the NDPS Act.

A case under Sections 25(6), (7), (8), 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered against them at the Division C police station here. The accused were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further interrogation.