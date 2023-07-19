2 girls abducted

Tarn Taran, July 18
Two teenage girls were abducted by their neighbours in the district. One of the girls was abducted from Sheron village falling under the Sarhali police station and the other from Kalsian Kalan village falling under the Bhikhiwind police station.
The police a teenage school-going girl was abducted by Karandeep Singh in Sheron village, The girl was alone at home on July 13 as her family had gone to the field for work. The girl’s family lodged a complaint with the Sarhali police station which registered a case under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC on Monday.
In another incident, a 13-year-old girl was abducted by her neighbour on Monday from Kalsian Kalan village. On the basis of the statement of the victim’s family member Harjit Singh, a resident of Kalsian Kalan village was booked under Sections 363 and 366 of the IPC by the Bhikhiwind police on Monday. Further investigations were underway.
