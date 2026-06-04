2 girls wearing Khalsai bana carry hawks at Golden Temple plaza; video goes viral
Major Singh, general manager of the Golden Temple, says he is not aware of the incident, adding that the SGPC or the Golden Temple did not organise any such event
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Amidst the Shaheedi week, a video of two girls wearing Khalsai bana with hawks perched on their heads walking on the Golden Temple plaza went viral on Thursday.
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Major Singh, general manager of the Golden Temple, said he was not aware of the incident, adding that the SGPC or the Golden Temple did not organise any such event.
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The video with the title ‘The Kaurs carry the Hawk along with them: High Spirits, Chardi Kala’ went viral.
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Both girls were accompanied by another girl, who also wore the Khalsai bana but did not carry the hawk. They walked on the floor covered with a carpet.
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