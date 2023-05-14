2 groups clash outside bar, case registered

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 13

Five persons robbed a scooter from a local resident in the Islamabad area here last evening. They were escaping in their car after having a quarrel outside a bar on Mall Road here.

The police said two groups of youth were consuming liquor in the Ranjit Avenue area. Later, when the two groups came near the liquor bar on Mall Road they entered into a quarrel over some issue. Onlookers informed the control room following which the Civil Lines police reached the spot.

However, five members of one group escaped in their car towards the Islamabad area where their vehicle hit another car. As their vehicle got stuck they snatched a scooter from a resident and fled from the spot.

Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police, a probe had been initiated after registering a case in this connection. He said the police found some sharp weapons from the absconders’ car in the Islamabad area. He said apparently the vehicle had developed a snag.