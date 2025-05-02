The Border Security Force (BSF) in a joint operation with Punjab Police have confiscated two hand grenades, three pistols, six magazines along with 55 live cartridges here. The seizure took place in the border village of Bharopal here on Wednesday late evening.

With this seizure, the BSF claimed to have foiled a major suspected terror attack.

“Acting on credible information of the BSF Intelligence Wing, a joint search operation was launched last evening near Bharopal village, leading to the recovery of two hand grenades, three pistols with six magazines and 50 live rounds,” said the BSF, while adding that the recovered arms and ammunition have been handed over to the police for further action.

Advertisement

A BSF spokesman said the BSF is fully prepared and is on high alert and has been thwarting attempts of cross-border terror syndicates to sneak in arms and ammunition to stock violence and anti-national activities in the country.

“The swift and coordinated action with Punjab Police has prevented a possible major terror incident, and reaffirmed its commitment to national security and protection of citizens,” he said.

Advertisement

Amandeep Singh, SHO, Gharinda police station, said a case under the Explosive Act and the Arms Act has been registered against unknown persons in this connection while further probe was on.

The recovery was made a day after the Punjab Police held five operatives of Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) and recovered a hand grenade and a pistol from them. The police said the hand grenade and the pistol were smuggled from Ajnala sector. The grenade was meant to target police establishments.