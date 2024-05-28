2 held for seeking Rs 80 lakh extortion from industrialist

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, May 27

The Punjab Police have arrested two persons on charges of threatening and demanding extortion from a local industrialist here.

Four days ago, the victim had received a letter on the letterhead of Babbar Khalsa International in which the suspects had sought Rs 80 lakh as extortion while threatening him of dire consequences in case he failed to fulfil the demand.

One of the suspects was identified as Dilbagh Singh, a resident of Bal Kalan village. He was earlier arrested in the Shingaar Cinemabomb blast case in Ludhiana and was currently out on bail, the police said. The other suspect was identified as Gurjant Singh of Beant Nagar area in Ajnala.Confirming their arrest, Amritsar Rural Police SSP Satinder Singh said further investigations were in progress into the case. “While investigating the case, the police arrested Dilbagh Singh and later Gurjant Singh in the case. Gurjant Singh helped him in creating a duplicate letterhead and drafted the extortion letter,” said the SSP. The police seized a computer, a printer, documents, printed papers, a letter pad, two bikes and three mobiles from their possession. The police said Dilbagh had three criminal cases registered against him.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Police