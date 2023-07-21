2 held for shooting at eating joint owner on Batala road

Tribune News Service

PK Jaiswar

Amritsar, July 20

An eating joint owner in Vijay Nagar area on Batala road was shot at by Supari killers on July 3. Rishi Seth was working at his Nutri Kulcha Point shop when two bike-borne persons arrived on the scene and sprayed bullets indiscriminately. He suffered gunshot injuries in the shoulder and leg at that time.

The police have arrested two persons in the case while raids are on to nab the shooters. Those arrested were identified as Varinder Singh alias Bunty of Pakoriya Wali Gali, Batala road and Jagmohan Singh Jaggu of Mustafabad on Batala Road.

Giving details of the incident, Varinder Singh Khosa, Assistant Commissioner of Police (North) said that two unknown bike-borne persons had shot at Rishi Sethi who runs the Nutri Kulcha eating joint located on Batala road on July 3. He said he along with a woman employee were working there. The accused had made two rounds for carrying out a reccee. They then asked Rishi about the location of Milan Palace on the road. He said when he was telling the location, the accused took out pistols and shot at him leaving him injured. Some shots hit the counter over there.

Khosa said investigations revealed that Varinder Singh masterminded the attack. His accomplice Jagmohan Singh changed the number plate of Varinder’s motorbike used by the shooters, identified as Goldy and his brother Manish of Fateh Singh Colony. He said that Varinder Singh used to suspect that the victim had illicit relations with his wife. Therefore, he gave a contract to Goldy and Manish, both brothers, to kill Rishi Sethi. He said Varinder and Jagmohan were arrested while raids were on to nab the shooters.