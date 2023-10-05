2 held for smuggling opium to UK

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 4

The CIA staff of the city police have arrested two persons identified as Simarpreet Singh, a resident of Prem Nagar, Batala, and Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Guru Nanak Nagar, Batala, for allegedly smuggling opium through courier to their UK-based accomplice.

The police have confiscated 250 gm of opium from their possession while a case under the provisions of the NDPS Act has been registered against them.

Mehtab Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP), said both suspects were arrested in a planned manner following a tip-off. They were produced in a court and brought on police remand for further interrogation to identify their backward and forward links.

Amolakdeep Singh, CIA staff in-charge, said as per preliminary investigation, the suspects used to smuggle opium concealed in hydraulic jack of cars through courier to their accomplice in the UK after forging their identities.

Amolakdeep said he went to England around a month ago. He said prior to this, the suspects had smuggled two opium consignments to their UK accomplice, but these were intercepted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), New Delhi.

“We are tying up with the NCB in Delhi for further investigation,” he said, while adding that the duo received Rs 40,000 per consignment.