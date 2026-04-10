2 held for theft at Bhagtanwala health centre

The C-Division Police of the Amritsar Commissionerate today arrested two persons in connection with a theft at the Urban Primary Health Centre (UPHC), Bhagtanwala.

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The accused have been identified as Amit Sharma alias Mannu and Ankush, both residents of the Gujjarpura area in Amritsar. A case has been registered against them under the relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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ACP Parvesh Chopra stated that the theft occurred during the intervening night of April 7–8, when the duo allegedly broke the window grill of the health centre and stole an inverter, batteries, a WiFi modem, a UPS and electrical wiring. They also caused damage to air conditioning units and related infrastructure.

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Acting on a complaint filed by UPHC officials, the police traced the accused and recovered one inverter, two batteries, two automatic stabilisers, a WiFi modem and one UPS.

Both accused have a history of criminal activity. The duo was produced before a local court on Thursday, where police remand was obtained for further interrogation.