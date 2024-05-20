2 held in Ajnala firing case

Amritsar, May 19
Day after the Ajnala firing incident, the police have arrested two persons identified as Varinder Singh and Sartaj Singh in the case. An old enmity is cited to be the reason behind the incident.
Lovely Kumar, the victim had sustained injuries on the hand during firing. The police booked five persons on charges of murder bid and the Arms Act, besides other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
Following the incident, Congress candidate Gurjeet Singh Aujla, who was holding a rally at MR Palace, Bhakha Hari Singh village in Ajnala, just near the firing spot, had accused the AAP leaders for intimidating residents to win the elections.
Lovely told the police that he had gone to attend Aujla’s rally. The victim said he felt thirsty and went to have sugarcane juice from a vendor just across the road. He said suspects Amandeep Singh, Sartaz Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Varinder Singh and Bunty arrived on the spot in a car and attacked him with a sharp weapon, which hit his arm. Later, Amandeep Singh opened fire at the victim. A bullet hit victim on his hand while another hit the road near his feet. The victim managed to run away from the spot and save himself while the suspects fired several shots at him. Later, the suspects fled from the spot and the victim was rushed to a hospital for treatment.
The SSP Amritsar (Rural) police said the victim told the police that he had an old dispute with the suspects and a case was registered in this regard. “We have arrested Varinder Singh and Sartaz Singh, who were admitted to a hospital, following medical examination and completing other legal formalities. Raids are on to nab their accomplices,” the SSP said.
