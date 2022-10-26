2 held over bid to kidnap newborn in Amritsar

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, October 25

In a shocking incident, a newborn was kidnapped from Bebe Nanaki Mother and Child Health Care Centre located in Guru Nanak Dev Hospital by a woman here yesterday when people were busy in Diwali festivities.

The incident led to a panic on the hospital premises with health authorities as well as the police officials reached the spot after getting the information. Immediately, investigations were launched. The accused and her accomplice were arrested while they were fleeing from the Sultanwind village area.

A case under Sections 363, 368 of the IPC was registered and the accused identified as Satnam Singh, alias Satti of Hoshiarpur, now a resident in Sultanwind village, and Anupreet Kaur, alias Preet of Sultanwind, were brought on police remand for further interrogation to ascertain the motive behind the incident.

Mandeep Kaur, the complainant told the police, that her elder sister Balwinder Kaur was pregnant and gave birth to twin baby boys on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. She said a woman in the hospital befriended them while saying that she also had twin babies. She said her husband was away to buy medicines while Balwinder’s husband had also gone to the village.

She said at around 7am yesterday, the doctor asked her for a check-up of babies on the sixth floor of the hospital. She said as she was going to the sixth floor, accused Anupreet met and offered to help and took one of the babies for check-up. She alleged the accused took one of the twins from her and cleverly entered the lift. On seeing this, she immediately rushed to the sixth floor but could not find her. She said she tried to locate the woman but could not find her. She said when her husband came, she told him, who later informed the hospital authorities and the police.

ASI Nirmal Singh, investigating officer, said the accused had called one of the relatives of the victim on her phone when she befriended them. With the help of her number, the police found their location and police teams were dispatched. They were nabbed when they were going on an auto near Sultanwind village.

#Diwali