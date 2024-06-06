2 held with Rs 1.97 crore drug money

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, June 5

In a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF), the Amritsar (Rural) police have recovered Rs 1.97 crore alleged drug money from two persons in Kakkar border village located around half-a-kilometre ahead of the barbed fence near the international border.

The cash was kept in three bags in a room when the police teams raided the house on Tuesday night. The police arrested two brothers identified as Balwinder Singh and Gurpreet Singh, both residents of Kakkar village in this connection.

Hans Raj, Superintendent of Police (SP), Headquarters, Amritsar (Rural) police, said they got inputs from the BSF that the two suspects were in contact with Pakistan-based smugglers and were smuggling narcotics from across the border through drones.

“Following the tip-off, a joint operation was launched and a raid was conducted at the house that led to the recovery of huge cash. Currency counting machine was brought. When counted, the amount of currency seized was found to be over Rs 1.97 crore,” the SP said. Besides, the police also confiscated five mobile phones and a laptop from the possession of the suspects, the SP said.

He said though the duo did not have any previous criminal record, their two brothers Harbhej Singh, alias Bheja, and Gurbhej Singh were already imprisoned in the Amritsar Central Jail in drug-related cases. Harbhej was arrested by the Special Task Force, Mohali, with drugs in November 2021. He already had three cases of the Prisons Act registered against him for allegedly trying to sneak in prohibited material, including drugs, into the jail premises. Eight months later, his brother Gurbhej was arrested by the Mohali police in July 2022.

Satinder Singh, SSP, Amritsar (Rural), said investigations were in progress to identify their backward and forward links to expose the entire nexus, besides identifying their properties accumulated through ill-gotten money.

