2 held with 100 grams of heroin Tarn Taran

Tarn Taran, February 28
A police party of the local CIA staff arrested two motorcyclists with 100 grams of heroin near Kakka Kandila village on Monday night. ASI Kalwinder Singh who was leading the police team said the accused had been identified as Harwinder Singh Rinka of Lopoke (Amritsar) village and Jashanpreet Singh Jashan of Achint Kot.
Police said the accused were on a motorcycle. When they were asked to stop by a police team, they tried to escape but were nabbed and 100 grams of heroin recovered from their possession.
A case under Sections 21-B, 25, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered by the city police.
