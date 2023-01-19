2 held with 150-gm heroin

Our Correspondent

Hoshiarpur, January 18

Jalandhar range STF team arrested two persons with 150-gm heroin on the Hoshiarpur-Chintpurni road. Sharing details in this regard, Satinder Singh, a police official, said a team of STF had laid a check-post on the Hoshiarpur-Chintpurni road. Two persons riding a two-wheeler were stopped based on suspicion and when they were checked 150-gm heroin was recovered from them.

The value of the recovered heroin is said to be 75 lakh in international market.